Don Nehlen to be inducted to High School Football Hall of Fame

Will be 3rd major Hall of Fame to include Nehlen.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, WVU Athletics announced that Don Nehlen, the winningest coach in WVU Football history, will be inducted as part of the inaugural National High School Football Hall of Fame class.

The High School Football Hall of Fame is located in Canton, Ohio - just down the road from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and just minutes away from Nehlen’s first high school coaching position, at Canton South High.

Nehlen will be enshrined at 3 PM on July 30 at Umstaddt Hall in downtown Canton.

