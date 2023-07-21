Drug bust leads to child neglect charge in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people have been arrested on a variety of charges stemming from a drug bust in Elkins on Wednesday.

According to court documents, West Virginia State Police troopers were called out to the Elkins Economy Lodge for possible drug sales July 19.

When they arrived, documents show police found meth, heroin, marijuana, suboxone, and unknown pills. Troopers say the drugs were hidden, unsecured, and packaged for distribution.

Police say the three suspects are Jalissa Thompson, 33, of McKeesport, Pennsylvania; Sylvester Lawrence Jr., 29, of Warren, Ohio; and Deandre Brown, 33, of Elkins.

According to the criminal complaint, a 16-year-old girl was found in the hotel room, as well as money and a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

Thompson, Lawrence, and Brown have been charged with possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy, and child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury to a minor.

