Drug bust leads to child neglect charge in Randolph County

A 16-year-old girl was found among a loaded gun, drugs, and cash in a local hotel room
Suspects in Elkins drug bust, Sylvester Lawrence Jr, Deandre Brown, and Jalissa Thompson
Suspects in Elkins drug bust, Sylvester Lawrence Jr, Deandre Brown, and Jalissa Thompson(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people have been arrested on a variety of charges stemming from a drug bust in Elkins on Wednesday.

According to court documents, West Virginia State Police troopers were called out to the Elkins Economy Lodge for possible drug sales July 19.

When they arrived, documents show police found meth, heroin, marijuana, suboxone, and unknown pills. Troopers say the drugs were hidden, unsecured, and packaged for distribution.

Police say the three suspects are Jalissa Thompson, 33, of McKeesport, Pennsylvania; Sylvester Lawrence Jr., 29, of Warren, Ohio; and Deandre Brown, 33, of Elkins.

According to the criminal complaint, a 16-year-old girl was found in the hotel room, as well as money and a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

Thompson, Lawrence, and Brown have been charged with possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy, and child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury to a minor.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Tiny West Virginia town sells $1M winning lottery ticket
Body found identified as man missing since February
$50K winning lottery ticket sold in Harrison County
More than 4,000 tons of ‘clean coal’ spills into Buckhannon River, DEP says
A man was struck by a semitruck while he was mowing along I-69 in Indiana.
Police: Semitruck runs off highway, hits man mowing lawn on tractor

Latest News

WVU Men's Basketball schedule and new transfer player added
On average, student debt in the U.S. was nearly $23,000 in 2018. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
WV Invests Grant covers tuition costs for Associate’s Degree
WV Invests Grant covers tuition costs for Associate's Degree
Mon County sheriff grateful for deputy’s verdict, ready to move on