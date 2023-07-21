Helicopter crashes in Preston County

TERRA ALTA, W.Va (WDTV) - According to officials with the West Virginia National Guard, a helicopter has crashed near Camp Dawson in Preston County.

They say it is not a WVNG helicopter, and is not related to a National Guard training exercise.

Authorities confirm there are injuries, but it’s unclear how many people were involved in the crash and how severe the injuries are.

