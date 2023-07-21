James Robert Rowe

By Master Control
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT
James Robert Rowe, 74, of Fairmont, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023. He was born in Fairmont on December 31, 1948, a son of the late Ross Rowe and Eileen Hager Rowe. James is survived by his children, Scott Rowe, and Kevin Rowe and his wife Becky; grandchildren, Caleb Rowe, Mason Rowe, and Guerin Rowe; sister, Jean Biafore and her husband Stanley; sister-in-law, Patty Cox; brother-in-law, Anthony Utzie and his wife Laura; nieces and nephews, Tricia Winkler, Casey Cox, Michael Harris, Sydni Winkler, TJ Winkler, Kim Taylor and her husband Dave, Allison Ferrell and her husband Chris, Stanley Biafore, Reghan Winkler, and Kelly Biafore; and great nieces and nephews, Matt and Brett Taylor, Isabella and Juliana Ferrell, and Sam Biafore. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Michelle Rowe; brother, William “Buz” Cox II; nephew, Joey Linn; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Louis and Sarah Utzie. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Monday, July 24, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with vigil rites performed at 7:00 p.m. A Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. with Father Kishore Varaparla as celebrant. Entombment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

