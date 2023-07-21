Leland “Dean” Adkins, 62, of Horner, fought courageously until his last breath but was ultimately called Home on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. He passed at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston while under the always compassionate Dr. Robert Snuffer and staff.

Dean was born on September 11, 1960, a son of the late William Delane Adkins and Erma Jean Sharp Adkins.

Forever cherishing their memories of Dean are six siblings: Jeffrey Adkins of Horner, Timothy Adkins and wife, Kim, of Holdrege, NE, Tina Hicks and husband, Randy, of Casar, NC, Brandon Adkins and wife, Siarra, of Smithfield, NE, and Kimberly Adkins and Scott Adkins both of Weston; two uncles: Dale Adkins and Glen Adkins and wife, Sandy; one aunt, Shirley Johnston and husband, Ron; close friend who was like a father, Bertus Clark and wife, Shirley, of Jane Lew; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved K-9 companions.

Dean, a courageous and resilient soul, lived a life that was a testament to his unwavering strength and determination. Despite being fully disabled following an automobile accident in Wyoming, he never let his circumstances define him. He was a man who found joy in the simple things of life and was deeply passionate about his dogs, whom he considered his best companions. Dean, a proud graduate of Lewis County High School in 1979, enjoyed a career as a mechanic in Colorado with Gulf Oil, which eventually became Chevron. He later showcased his skills as a heavy equipment operator for Green Construction in Wyoming. Dean was an avid watcher of NASCAR, mechanic shows, and car shows. He had a keen eye for antique cars and was always on the lookout to re-home them. It was through these shared interests that he forged many enduring friendships all over the world.

Dean was Baptist by faith. As we remember him today, we draw strength from the words of the Bible, “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint” (Isaiah 40:31). Dean embodied this scripture in his life, continually showcasing his resilience in the face of adversity. His legacy will always be a beacon of courage and determination for us all.

Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12-2 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Rick Cutright officiating. Interment will follow at Broad Run Baptist Church Cemetery in Jane Lew where he and his mother, Erma, will be laid to rest together.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Leland “Dean” Adkins. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

