Morgantown Post 2 complete stunning turnaround, win Area Championship over Bridgeport Post 68
Post 2 goes 11-1 over final 12 games to secure Area crown over biggest rivals.
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Post 2 are Area Champions.
That sentence would have been almost unthinkable just over two weeks ago.
Morgantown (21-11) sat at just 10-10 on July 5th - but they’ve gone 11-1 since, including 2 upset victories over Bridgeport (28-6) in the Legion Area 2 Finals
Bridgeport and Morgantown both advance to the state tournament next week - their first games will be on Tuesday, July 25th. Bridgeport faces South Charleston at 4:30 PM, while Morgantown takes on Charleston at 7:00 PM. All games will be held in the Welch Athletic Complex at the University of Charleston.
Highlights from the championship victory over Bridgeport can be found here:
