Morgantown Post 2 complete stunning turnaround, win Area Championship over Bridgeport Post 68

Post 2 goes 11-1 over final 12 games to secure Area crown over biggest rivals.
By WDTV News Staff, Atticus Pead and Harrison Klopp
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Post 2 are Area Champions.

That sentence would have been almost unthinkable just over two weeks ago.

Morgantown (21-11) sat at just 10-10 on July 5th - but they’ve gone 11-1 since, including 2 upset victories over Bridgeport (28-6) in the Legion Area 2 Finals

Bridgeport and Morgantown both advance to the state tournament next week - their first games will be on Tuesday, July 25th. Bridgeport faces South Charleston at 4:30 PM, while Morgantown takes on Charleston at 7:00 PM. All games will be held in the Welch Athletic Complex at the University of Charleston.

Highlights from the championship victory over Bridgeport can be found here:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Tiny West Virginia town sells $1M winning lottery ticket
Body found identified as man missing since February
Helicopter crashes near Camp Dawson
Two life flighted to hospital after helicopter crashes, DEP headed to scene for fuel spill
$50K winning lottery ticket sold in Harrison County
More than 4,000 tons of ‘clean coal’ spills into Buckhannon River, DEP says

Latest News

AB reveals new logo - WDTV Sports
Alderson Broaddus releases new logo that “embodies our vision for the future”
Don Nehlen to HS Football Hall of Fame - WDTV Sports
Don Nehlen to be inducted to High School Football Hall of Fame
WVU Basketball adds Quinn Slazinski - WDTV Sports
Quinn Slazinski joining WVU Basketball, second pickup for Josh Eilert
Erik Stevenson NABC Honors Court - WDTV Sports
Erik Stevenson and Patrick Suemnick chosen for NABC Honors Court