Morgantown Post 2 complete stunning turnaround, win Area Championship over Bridgeport Post 68

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Post 2 are Area Champions.

That sentence would have been almost unthinkable just over two weeks ago.

Morgantown (21-11) sat at just 10-10 on July 5th - but they’ve gone 11-1 since, including 2 upset victories over Bridgeport (28-6) in the Legion Area 2 Finals

Bridgeport and Morgantown both advance to the state tournament next week - their first games will be on Tuesday, July 25th. Bridgeport faces South Charleston at 4:30 PM, while Morgantown takes on Charleston at 7:00 PM. All games will be held in the Welch Athletic Complex at the University of Charleston.

Highlights from the championship victory over Bridgeport can be found here:

