Quinn Slazinski joining WVU Basketball, second pickup for Josh Eilert

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, Quinn Slazinski has reportedly committed to West Virginia, and will return to a state that he know after playing for Huntington Prep Academy in 2018-19.

Slazinski joins after spending 2 years at Iona - his last game for the team was a loss in the NCAA Tournament against eventual champions UCONN.

Slazinski is 6′ 8″ and has plenty of versatility from the forward position - he scored 11.3 PPG with the Gaels last year, along with 5.3 RPG.

He becomes interim head coach Josh Eilert’s second addition from the transfer portal, along with Jeremiah Bembry.

