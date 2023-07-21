Quinn Slazinski joining WVU Basketball, second pickup for Josh Eilert

National reports say Slaviniski returns to West Virginia.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, Quinn Slazinski has reportedly committed to West Virginia, and will return to a state that he know after playing for Huntington Prep Academy in 2018-19.

Slazinski joins after spending 2 years at Iona - his last game for the team was a loss in the NCAA Tournament against eventual champions UCONN.

Slazinski is 6′ 8″ and has plenty of versatility from the forward position - he scored 11.3 PPG with the Gaels last year, along with 5.3 RPG.

He becomes interim head coach Josh Eilert’s second addition from the transfer portal, along with Jeremiah Bembry.

