Trading in the rain for sunshine this weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After storms pushed through last night, this Friday will end the work week with partly sunny skies. Warmer, sunnier conditions are expected this weekend, but as for how long the nice weather will last, find out in the video above!

A cold front brought thunderstorms to West Virginia last night and severe weather north of our region, but this morning, the front will push out of our region, allowing dry, stable air to flow in from the west. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with scattered clouds pushing in at times. Light northwesterly winds will also keep temperatures in the upper-70s to low-80s, below average for July. Overnight, clouds will break up, leading to partly clear skies and patchy fog in some areas. Winds will be light, with lows in the upper-50s to low-60s.

Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly clear, with a few clouds during the afternoon hours. Winds will be light, with highs in the low-80s in some areas. Sunday will be slightly warmer than, but otherwise similar to, today. So the weekend will be nice. Much of next week will also be partly to mostly sunny, and aside from isolated showers caused by daytime heating (which means a small chance of rain), much of next week will be dry as well. It’s not until the end of the week that a frontal boundary brings back rain chances our way. All the while, temperatures start in the mid-80s for the first half of next week. Towards the latter half of the week, a warm air mass from the west will push towards West Virginia, raising temperatures into the low-90s in some areas. So you may want to take precautions against both the heat and the excess sunshine, such as wearing sunscreen, staying hydrated, and taking breaks in the shade. In short, today and the weekend will feel like summertime, and next week will be hot and sunny, with only a slight chance of rain.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 80.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. North-northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 58.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 82.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 85.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.