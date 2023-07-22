Heat Wave Potential for Next Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The heat wave that has been felt by most of the country looks to finally hit NCWV this coming week with multiple days expecting to see high temperatures towards 90 degrees or above. Skies will be sunny and it will certainly feel like summer, but make sure you take precautions throughout the next week as UV and Heat Index both look to be high going throughout the next week. Michael Moranelli has the outlook for the week and be sure to stick with us on-air and online for updates on this potential for a heat wave next week.

