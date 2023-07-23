BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Beatrice Leah Osburn Clayton, 80 of North East, MD, formerly of Webster Springs, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023 at her home.She was born January 1, 1943 in Webster Springs to the late Elmer and Jessie Dale Hamrick Osburn and was an LPN before her retirement. Bea enjoyed watching old TV shows, canning food, sewing, and crocheting.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Billy Brown Wright; second husband Floyd Clayton; son Kenneth Wright; and brother Laird Osburn.She is survived by her daughters Donna Mullen of Townsend, DE and Lucinda Parks of Conway, SC: sisters Bertha Klusky, Lorraine Ellet, Mary Mullens, and Linda Holley; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several extended family and friends to mourn her passing.Friends may join the family for visitation on Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Funeral Services to celebrate Bea’s life will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Butch Rose officiating. Interment will follow in Osburn Family Cemetery, Webster Springs.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Bea’s family.

