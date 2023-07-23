Heat Wave Expected this Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures across the nation this summer have been skyrocketing, especially in the Southwest and Texas. Some of those conditions will finally be making their way to NCWV this week as high temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s towards the end of the week. With that heat index levels are looking to exceed the triple digits which could warrant heat alerts to be put in effect across the region throughout the week. Michael Moranelli has the updates as of what we can expect right now as we continue to monitor the situation that will unfold throughout the week.

