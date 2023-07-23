WAMSB wraps up final field competition

The top 10 marching bands competed against one another at West Virginia’s Wesleyan College’s Ross Field.
WAMSB competition
WAMSB competition
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Saturday evening saw the conclusion of the World Association of Marching Show Bands’ final field competition of 2023. The top 10 marching bands competed against one another at West Virginia’s Weslyn College’s Ross Field. 5News spoke with Honduras’ Bethel High School principal, who says it’s an honor to be among the best at such a big competition.

“From the minute we left Honduras, we said we were going to give it our best performances and I think it’s a great honor to know that a band from Honduras is in the top 10 best bands in this world competition, it’s going to be hard because we talented musicians in the different countries,” Brown said. I think the spirit and our culture music will captivate the people and judges, and they will place us in a very good position.”

The results of the final field competition will be announced Sunday during WAMSB’s closing ceremonies.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter crashes near Camp Dawson
Two life flighted to hospital after helicopter crashes, DEP headed to scene for fuel spill
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Tiny West Virginia town sells $1M winning lottery ticket
More than 4,000 tons of ‘clean coal’ spills into Buckhannon River, DEP says
Larry Johnson, Jr.
Police: Fairmont man smoked meth before multi-county pursuit
3-Day Planner for Clarksburg between today and Sunday, July 23, 2023.
Trading in the rain for sunshine this weekend

Latest News

Michael Moranelli's Saturday Evening Forecast | July 22nd, 2023
WVU Football's Don Nehlen enters HS Football Hall of Fame - WDTV Sports
Alderson Broaddus releases new logo - WDTV Sports
Morgantown wins Area 2 Title, advances to state tournament next week - WDTV Sports