WAMSB wraps up final field competition

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Saturday evening saw the conclusion of the World Association of Marching Show Bands’ final field competition of 2023. The top 10 marching bands competed against one another at West Virginia’s Weslyn College’s Ross Field. 5News spoke with Honduras’ Bethel High School principal, who says it’s an honor to be among the best at such a big competition.

“From the minute we left Honduras, we said we were going to give it our best performances and I think it’s a great honor to know that a band from Honduras is in the top 10 best bands in this world competition, it’s going to be hard because we talented musicians in the different countries,” Brown said. I think the spirit and our culture music will captivate the people and judges, and they will place us in a very good position.”

The results of the final field competition will be announced Sunday during WAMSB’s closing ceremonies.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.