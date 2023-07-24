Back to school: West Virginia shoppers hit the mall before getting back to the classroom

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - ‘Tis the season, and we don’t mean Christmas in July. It’s back-to-school shopping season, and shoppers everywhere are looking for the best deals.

In West Virginia, that search may not be very hard. The state’s tax-free holiday weekend is making a return for the third year in a row on August 4th-7th.

The tax-free weekend was implemented in 2021 for its first year since 2004. The state’s 6% sales tax will be suspended on specific items for the duration of the weekend.

You can find more details about those items at the West Virginia Tax Division’s website.

Americans are expected to spend $37 billion on back-to-school shopping this year. That averages out to around $890 per household.

Stores like J.C. Penney and Marshall’s at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport are offering back-to-school deals this summer to alleviate some of the financial stress. Some local youngsters are visiting the mall in search of supplies to prepare for the school year.

Incoming third-grader Roxsson is looking for materials to decorate her desk, while sixth-grader Wyatt Robinson is getting ready to start a new chapter.

“I want a binder for sixth grade because my sister says they’re really good for middle school,” says Robinson.

Schools in the area will start their return to the classroom the third week of August.

