Back to school: West Virginia shoppers hit the mall before getting back to the classroom

Parents and kids are starting to return to in-person shopping three years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic
Parents in the U.S. are predicted to almost double what they spent on back to school shopping...
Parents in the U.S. are predicted to almost double what they spent on back to school shopping in 2004 when the stat was first surveyed.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - ‘Tis the season, and we don’t mean Christmas in July. It’s back-to-school shopping season, and shoppers everywhere are looking for the best deals.

In West Virginia, that search may not be very hard. The state’s tax-free holiday weekend is making a return for the third year in a row on August 4th-7th.

The tax-free weekend was implemented in 2021 for its first year since 2004. The state’s 6% sales tax will be suspended on specific items for the duration of the weekend.

You can find more details about those items at the West Virginia Tax Division’s website.

Americans are expected to spend $37 billion on back-to-school shopping this year. That averages out to around $890 per household.

Stores like J.C. Penney and Marshall’s at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport are offering back-to-school deals this summer to alleviate some of the financial stress. Some local youngsters are visiting the mall in search of supplies to prepare for the school year.

Incoming third-grader Roxsson is looking for materials to decorate her desk, while sixth-grader Wyatt Robinson is getting ready to start a new chapter.

“I want a binder for sixth grade because my sister says they’re really good for middle school,” says Robinson.

Schools in the area will start their return to the classroom the third week of August.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter crashes near Camp Dawson
Two life flighted to hospital after helicopter crashes, DEP headed to scene for fuel spill
WAMSB competition
WAMSB wraps up final field competition
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Tiny West Virginia town sells $1M winning lottery ticket
Potential Heat Wave
Heat Wave Potential for Next Week
10 of this year's best show bands competed against one another in the final field competitions...
Calgary Stampede places first in WAMSB 2023 finals

Latest News

Harrison County Sheriff
Father, son dead in murder-suicide
10 of this year's best show bands competed against one another in the final field competitions...
Calgary Stampede places first in WAMSB 2023 finals
Michael Moranelli's Sunday Evening Forecast | July 23rd, 2023
WAMSB competition
WAMSB wraps up final field competition