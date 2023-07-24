Calgary Stampede places first in WAMSB 2023 finals

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - On Saturday, 10 of this year’s best show bands competed against one another in the final field competitions of WAMSB 2023. At the end of the night, the Calgary Stampede Show Band placed first for the seventh time in WAMSB history. Chien Kuo High School from Taiwan came in second, and Calgary Stetson Show Band which is also from Canada placed third. Brennan Kennedy, ensemble coordinator with Calgary Stampede, says he’s glad to see the band’s dreams come to fruition.

“Im super happy,” Kennedy said. “I was telling them yesterday, before we went on, i’m proud of everything we’ve done, the rehearsals leading up to the show were really good and they were performing really well, and I just said ‘hey, go out there, leave it all on the field, do this for each other, do it for the people watching in the stands and for the people back home, doesn’t matter the outcome.’ Then we ended up winning and it just put a big smile on my face. I was super proud of them. Super happy. All the work they put in to this really paid off.”

West Virginia now passes the baton to Germany, where the 2024 World Association of Marching Show Bands competition will be held.

