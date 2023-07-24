Car flips on top of car in 3-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle crash in Portland ended with one car on top of another Sunday, but with no one injured, police say.
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The crash happened Sunday morning in Portland at Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Crews needed to extricate a driver from one car.

Police did not say what caused the crash.

