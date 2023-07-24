Chad Walter May

Mary Alice Lowther
Mary Alice Lowther(WDTV Placeholder)
By Master Control
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT
Chad Walter May, 43, of Craigmoor passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023 in the Ruby Memorial Hospital following an accidental fall. He was born in Clarksburg on October 24, 1979, a son of Walter and Judith Shahan May. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his siblings, Melissa A. May (Ken Fulmer) of Fairmont and William (Chris) May of Clarksburg; niece, Maria May Powers (Kerry) and their children Sophia and Noah; several aunts, uncles, and cousins from Morgantown and Fairmont whom he loved; and his best friend from high school, Michael Romano of Clarksburg. Chad attended Norwood Elementary School, Bridgeport Jr. High School and graduated from Bridgeport High School.  He was employed by SCI Cable in Fairmont and worked as an operator at Grant Town Powerhouse in Grant Town, WV.  In addition to his work, he enjoyed 4 wheeling and Nascar racing. In keeping with his wishes, Chad will be cremated. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

