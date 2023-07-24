Deaf Black students graduate 70 years later because of segregation, discrimination

Gallaudet held a graduation ceremony for 23 Black students and four Black teachers 70 years...
Gallaudet held a graduation ceremony for 23 Black students and four Black teachers 70 years after they earned the right to graduate.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gallaudet University is the largest university for deaf students in the country.

In the 1950s, the Kendall School, a kindergarten through 12th grade school, operated on the Gallaudet campus.

The school was initially segregated, but after a number of court battles, the Kendall School established a division for Black deaf students.

The students were still treated differently, and despite attending class, they never received their diplomas.

Saturday, the university held a graduation ceremony for 23 Black students and four Black teachers, 70 years after they earned the right to graduate.

A handful of the students, as well as the descendants of the other students discriminated against, attended the ceremony.

The university issued a statement that said in part that Saturday’s event is a significant part of Gallaudet’s ongoing commitment to acknowledge and own its past racial and educational injustices.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter crashes near Camp Dawson
Two life flighted to hospital after helicopter crashes, DEP headed to scene for fuel spill
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Tiny West Virginia town sells $1M winning lottery ticket
WAMSB competition
WAMSB wraps up final field competition
Potential Heat Wave
Heat Wave Potential for Next Week
Rhonda Jewell left the baby in the car for at least five hours, police said.
10-month-old left in hot car dies, caregiver arrested

Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP...
Jury in Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial ends 1st day of deliberations in London
America Ferrera, from left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig...
With ‘Barbie,’ Greta Gerwig breaks a box office record for female directors
Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, bottom right, in Massapequa...
Excavator seen digging in backyard of man charged in Gilgo Beach killings
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, the USS nuclear-powered submarine USS...
North Korea fires ballistic missile after US submarine arrives in South Korea
Investigators dig up the backyard of the Gilgo Beach murder suspect