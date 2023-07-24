Dr. Jaclyn Lee Gabriel

Jul. 24, 2023
Dr. Jaclyn Lee Gabriel, 45, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the United Hospital Center following a seven-year battle with a very rare form of cancer. She was born in Fairmont, WV, on September 20, 1977, a daughter of Victor Lee and Linda Lou Andre Gabriel of Bridgeport. Dr. Gabriel is survived by her sons, the loves of her life whom she adored, Gian Lockman of Bridgeport, and Vance Lockman of Bridgeport; her brother Victor Alan Gabriel of Bridgeport; and her former husband, George Lockman. She was a Physician for Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center with seven years of service. She formerly worked for Shinnston Medical, WVU Urgent Care in Morgantown, St. Vincent’s Hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania, Fairmont General Hospital, and Med Express in Fairmont and Bridgeport. Jaclyn graduated from West Virginia Wesleyan where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Biology, a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry, and minored in Psychology.  She then went on to West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine earning her DO degree. She obtained a license with West Virginia State Controlled Substance Abuse and had her Federal DEA License. Dr. Gabriel was catholic by faith and her deep seeded belief in Jesus Christ guided her in her daily life to “love one another as I have loved you.”  Helping others was always her passion in life. She was a member of the American Medical Association and American Osteopathic Association. There will be a gathering of family and friends at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in Clarksburg, on Friday, August 4, 2023 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the conclusion of the gathering at 11:00 a.m. with Father Casey Mahone and Father Sabastian concelebrating. Inurnment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

