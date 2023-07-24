Firefighter who responded to his family’s fatal accident arrested on sexual abuse charges

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - William Lee Pettry, 35, the firefighter who responded to the car crash that killed his own wife and three-year-old daughter, has been arrested for several sexual abuse charges.

Pettry received an enormous outpour of community support and money following the tragic passing of his family.

According to West Virginia Mugshots, he was arrested Friday, July 21, for two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, solicitation of a minor via computer, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or other person in position of trust to a child and filming sexually explicit conduct of a minor.

He is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail with a $250,000 bond.

Pettry was previously a member of the Coal River Volunteer Fire Department, but it is unclear at this time if he still holds a position or did during these incidents.

