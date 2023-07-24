FIRST ALERT: High heat & humidity this week

Heat indexes in the lowlands could reach the triple digits.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a beautiful, comfortable weekend, heat and humidity will be on the rise this week, peaking on Thursday and Friday. Heat-related illnesses could occur if precautions are not taken. Stay in air-conditioned buildings when possible, and keep hydrated. Children and the elderly are most susceptible to heat illness. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

