FIRST ALERT: High heat & humidity this week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a beautiful, comfortable weekend, heat and humidity will be on the rise this week, peaking on Thursday and Friday. Heat-related illnesses could occur if precautions are not taken. Stay in air-conditioned buildings when possible, and keep hydrated. Children and the elderly are most susceptible to heat illness. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

