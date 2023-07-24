Jackie Lee Carpenter, 72, of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Fairmont Medical Center. He was born in Fairmont on January 12, 1951, a son of the late Guy and Virginia “Polly” Patrick Carpenter. Jackie was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, and horseshoes. He enjoyed following NASCAR but he most loved time spent with his friends and family. He is survived by his son Jack Carpenter and his fiancé Susie of Fairmont; his daughter Nicole Hall of Fairmont; one brother Robert Carpenter of Rivesville; two sisters Helen Swick and her husband Criag of Fairmont and Bonnie Summer and her husband Buck of Grant Town; grandchildren Makaylah Wolfe, Austin Wolfe, Erika Corwin, Jake Carpenter, Zach Bogo, Zoey Bogo, Nikki Efaw and Breanna Efaw; great grandchildren Michael Pagan, Jaxson Pagan, and Karsyn Pagan; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Cremation will follow. Memorial Contributions may be made to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont to assist with funeral expenses. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.