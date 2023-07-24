Juanita June “Sis” Christian, 97 of Cowen passed away at her home on Sunday, July 23, 2023. She was born in Bolair on January 11, 1926 to the late Russell “Jake” and Ruie Barker Green and was a homemaker and Retired as a Forest service Worker for the National Forest Service. Sis enjoyed car rides, fishing, and going on picnics. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Christian; sisters: Viola, Mildred, Bertha Lea, Pearl and Gatha; and brothers: Junior and Ralph. She is survived by her daughter Nancy (Walden “Eddie) Cogar of Cowen; brother Bobby Green of Florida; grandsons: Larry (Kandy) Clutter, Jr. and John (Myranda) Clutter; step-grandson John Carl Christian; three great-grandchildren; and several extended family and friends to mourn her passing. Funeral Services to celebrate Juanita’s life will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen, with Pastor Keith Williams officiating. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.adamsreedfh.com. Adams-Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Christian family.

