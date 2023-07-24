Mary L. Short

Mary L. Short
Mary L. Short(Mary L. Short)
By Master Control
Published: Jul. 24, 2023
Mary L. Short, 77, gained her Heavenly wings Saturday, July 22, 2023, at her home in Wolf Summit. On Sept 28, 1964, she married her high school sweetheart, Loudie Short, who preceded her in death on Nov 1, 2006. Mary is survived by her children Curtis Short, Wolf Summit; Cindy Short, Grass Run; and her grandson’s Russell &amp; Sarah Short, Huntington and Andrew Short, Wolf Summit. She is also survived by her brother Paul Lynch, VA nursing home, brother-in-law Leland and Annamarie Short, Morrow, OH and several nieces &amp; nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents Harry and Evelyn Lynch, brother Jack Lynch and sister Nancy Cole. Mary graduated from Bristol High School in 1964. She was a trusted bookkeeper for multiple local businesses and retired from Dominion Hope lease department in 2006. She was a past matron of Orpha Chapter Order of Eastern Star. Mary enjoyed sewing, crafting, and driving her little red Miata. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to help fight Alzheimer’s at https://act.all.org or to the Harrison County Senior Center, 500 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301. Condolences to the Short Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 4 – 6 p.m., where services will be held at 6 p.m. with Pastor Larry McKim presiding. Mary will be cremated following the service. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

