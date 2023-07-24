At one of world’s largest treehouses, scouts get a lesson on sustainability


By Annie Moore
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Summit Bechtel Reserve is home to one of the world’s largest tree houses. But it isn’t just any ordinary tree -- it’s completely self-sustaining through wind, solar, and waterpower.

As thousands of scouts climb the Sustainability Tree at the 2023 National Jamboree, they are also taking home a lesson in leaving the planet a little bit better than they found it.

Much like an ordinary tree, the Sustainability tree depends only upon natural elements for its survival.

“The tree takes sunlight together with Carbon Dioxide out of the atmosphere, which is what we all want to slow down climate change. That, together with the water it gets from its roots with photosynthesis produces the sugar the tree needs for energy,” explained guide Andrew Wright.

A ‘rain chain’ catches cups of rainwater from the roof and channels them down to a cistern below, where the water is collected and cleaned.

“It really gives you great insight on how much energy is actually being used and also the waste of it,” explained Jacob Schmidt, a scout from Joliet.

Other parts of exhibit show how animals use trees for their habitats. “I really liked the guinea pig and animal area downstairs. It’s my favorite,” added Scout Ella Cashwell.

A Sustainability Tree would be nothing, though, without a lesson on how scouts can reduce their own carbon footprint. On one of the top floors, a Recyclotron allows scouts to pedal on a tricycle to show the difference in energy required to light up an LED lightbulb versus a more traditional one.

“When you’re pedaling to the LED lamp, it’s easy work,” explained Wright. “The Florescent one is a little harder and the old-fashioned ones require you to pedal a lot harder.”

He said it’s a tree that is helping grow young minds for a brighter tomororw. “The scouts love it. We’ve had more scouts come through this than at previous jamborees and that is fantastic.”

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

