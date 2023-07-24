Sunny Monday, then rising temperatures this week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start the last work week of July with seasonable temperatures and sunny skies. Then later this week, hotter temperatures are expected. Find out more in the video above!

A high-pressure system in the eastern US will keep West Virginia’s skies mostly clear this afternoon, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies, with light winds and lows in the 60s. Then a weak disturbance may bring a couple of showers and storms during the mid-morning to early afternoon hours. Not much rain is expected, and by late afternoon, any rain chances dissipate, leaving partly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the mid-80s.

Between Wednesday and Friday, a large high-pressure system stretched across the Rockies will start expanding eastward, pushing the heat currently in the Southwest toward the Midwest. Some of that heat will move into West Virginia, which means mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the upper-80s to low-90s for the rest of the week. In West Virginia, a heat wave is defined as two or more days of temperatures reaching at or above 90 degrees, which means we may have a heat wave on our hands for the rest of the week. So we’ll be watching carefully, but you definitely may want to take precautions against the heat. Slightly cooler temperatures then settle in over the weekend, when a cold front pushes scattered showers and thunderstorms into our region. So expect some rain chances and highs in the upper-80s this weekend. In short, today and tomorrow will be average summer days, and the rest of the work week will be hot.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 87.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies, with thunderstorms pushing in during the overnight hours. Low: 63.

Tuesday: Thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny skies in the afternoon. High: 85.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with only a few clouds. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 91.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.