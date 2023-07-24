Susie Ann McCracken Robison

Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Susie Ann McCracken Robison, beloved Mom, Gram, GiGi, Nanny reached the finish line of life on July 23rd, 2023. Born November 6th, 1936, Susie was the daughter of the late Theodore &amp; Pauline McCracken. She grew up in Pruntytown and graduated from Grafton HS in 1954. She had many great highlights throughout her 86 years, including over 20 years at her favorite job in banking, but nothing outmatched the love of her family, pets, and Kyle Busch. In 1957, she welcomed her daughter Kim and then granddaughter Amber in 1985. In 1995 she met the great love of her life, William “Bill” Robison. Upon their marriage, Sue Ann (as he called her) also gained Bill’s daughter Virginia and grandson Andy and they became family just as her own. Susie &amp; Bill spent 14 wonderful years together until his passing in 2009. Later would come her biggest blessings when the apple of her eye arrived with the birth of great grandson Landon, followed by great granddaughter Bellamy. There was absolutely nothing she wouldn’t do for those two…except change the channel on Sundays when the race was on. A devoted Kyle Busch fan for many years, her bucket list was completed just last year when a chance social media post led to the ultimate Nascar experience in Richmond when #gigiwentracing. After a full life and a hard-fought battle to stay with us as long as she could, Susie leaves behind daughters Kimberly Wherley (Richard Metcalf) of Fairmont and Virginia Dobreff (Tim) of Mannington. Grandchildren Amber Steele (Justin) of Fairmont &amp; Andy Dobreff of Mannington. Great grandchildren Landon &amp; Bellamy Steele. Other family members include nephew Robert (Lori) Shumaker (Zach, Eli &amp; Hailey) of Grafton. Bonus Granddaughter Tina Stinespring of Madison, OH. Nephew Brian (Cristal) Shumaker of Augusta, WV and her fur babies Lexie &amp; Callie. Welcoming her to eternity are her parents &amp; husband Bill. GiGi would love for memorial contributions to be made in her honor to either the Marion County Humane Society or the Bundle of Joy Fund. Visitors are welcome at Carpenter &amp; Ford on Merchant St in Fairmont on Wednesday July 26th from 5-8pm and Thursday July 27th from 11am-1pm with service at 1:00. Interment to follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. The family would like to extend gratitude to WVU Home Health &amp; Hospice for their help and tremendous care. “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have kept my faith.”

