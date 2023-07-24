WV taxpayers eligible for Motor Vehicle Property Tax Adjustment Credit

Those interested can take action now to ensure eligibility.
By Clayton McChesney
Jul. 24, 2023
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -West Virginians can soon take advantage of the state’s new personal property tax law. Last legislative session, lawmakers passed a new law hoping to provide tax relief for drivers in the mountain state.

Starting on the first of January next year, all West Virginia taxpayers will be eligible to claim a Motor Vehicle Property Tax Adjustment Credit. But if you pay all of your motor vehicle taxes this year, you won’t be eligible for the credit in January. However, you can still get some of that tax back if you split your Motor Vehicle Property Tax in two.

“The truth of this is... you have to pay it on time. If you pay it one day late, you’re not eligible for a refund. Anything you pay in 2023 is not eligible for a refund. So, you need to pay your first half of your taxes that you received this week in 2023. Pay your second half after January the first and that second half will become eligible for a refund when you do your state tax filings for the year of 2025,” says Mercer County Assessor, Lyle Cottle.

Cottle adds, along with this bill, if you are a 90% - 100% disabled veteran through the VA, you won’t have to pay taxes on your residence and up to one acreage of land. This refund will be given the same way as the vehicle tax, so if you qualify, pay half of your house tax now and half next year to receive the credit.

