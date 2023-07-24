WVU Football announces new Director of Scouting, Drew Fabianich

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown has announced the hire of a new Director of Scouting, naming Drew Fabianich to take the role.

Fabianich has spent 37 years within football, including 18 as a scout for the Dallas Cowboys. He preceded that time by coaching within high school and collegiate staffs for another 18 years.

Fabianich joins from Auburn University, where he held the same position for the Tigers last year.

In a statement released today, Fabianich said:

“I am thrilled to be joining the Mountaineers. I have been to Morgantown many times in the past and appreciate the tradition and the passion that surrounds the program. I share Coach Brown’s vision and direction for the team, and I look forward to helping him and the entire staff build a championship program, now and in the future.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.