4 Harrison County schools get fresh look ahead of school year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four schools in Harrison County are getting a fresh look ahead of the upcoming school year thanks to a roughly $80,000 contract.

Harrison County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Transportation and Facilities Jimmy Lopez says Bridgeport Middle, Robert C. Byrd, Nutter Fort Elementary, and Big Elm Elementary will be completely power washed in addition to having the exteriors sealed before the beginning of the school year.

Lopez says a portion of Bridgeport High School, the addition featuring the theatre, will also be done.

Lopez says the plan is to do a few schools each year, adding that schools will be assessed and the worst ones will go first.

“The best part is that with the sealant cleaning will not be needed as often, and when it is needed, it will be easier to do,” Lopez said. “I was at RCB and can tell you that it brightened that school up tremendously.”

Lopez said along with general dirt that gets on the building, trees near the structures or if they are in an area away from the sun it could create mildew that causes the need for cleaning to arrive sooner as opposed to later. It is another step in maintaining the schools in the county’s inventory.

