American Foundation of Blind president visits Huntington

The newly elected CEO of the American Foundation of the Blind visited our area to scout out a venue for a new documentary about Helen Keller.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new documentary called “Possibilities” about Helen Keller premieres this fall.

On Tuesday, the newly elected CEO of the American Foundation of the Blind, visited our area to scout out a venue for it. Eric Bridges also wanted to meet the people in our community who help the visually challenged.

Bridges stopped by a Tubert Interagency meeting at the Cabell Wayne Association of the Blind Services Division to discuss partnerships that could help provide resources to address local needs in the blind community -- issues like education, digital accessibility and employment for those who are blind.

“Having the ability to dream to figure out this is what I’m doing now, but what I really want to do in life, and then figuring out how to go about that, the steps to getting to that dream and that dream could be five years away or twenty-five years away,” Bridges said.

Bridges says he applauds the support the Tubert Agency has provided to keep the American Foundation of the Blind present in local communities.

“They’ve helped us maintain a presence in Huntington through various grants and gifts through the years, and it’s been wonderful,” he said.

Another agency in attendance for Tuesday’s meeting was the West Virginia University Eye Institute, looking to give kids more chances.

“Children who are blind or visually impaired don’t get opportunities that other kids do, and so we try and level the playing field,” Bridges said.

He and the the producer of the new documentary about Helen Keller visited four locations around Huntington for the premiere.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff
Father, son dead in murder-suicide
Firefighter injured while battling structure fire in Preston County
Firefighter injured while battling structure fire
Isaac Prichard
Police: Man charged with leading deputies on 67 mph chase on ATV
Lane closure on I-79 at I-68 interchange expected to cause delays
Couple without Frontier service for 11 days in Nicholas County
‘It’s like jumping out of a plane without a parachute’: Nicholas Co. couple without Frontier service for over 11 days

Latest News

Best Virginia survives on clutch Erik Stevenson 3-pointer - WDTV Sports
WV Homestead Act can save homeowners thousands on taxes, says official
WV Homestead Act can save homeowners thousands on taxes, says official
Norwood Elementary School in Stonewood
Hundreds of students displaced after Norwood Elementary closes
Hundreds of students displaced after Norwood Elementary closes
Lane closure on I-79 at I-68 interchange expected to cause delays