Cabell County Public Library Board holds meeting to discuss proposed budget cuts

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Board members of the Cabell County Public Library met Tuesday in a special meeting to discuss concerns over proposed budget cuts.

Currently, around 40% of the public library’s budget is funded through the Cabell County Schools Excess Levy. The levy will appear on the May 2024 ballot, and the Cabell County Board of Education is considering budget cuts that involve the library.

During the last five years, the library has received at least $1.4 million annually from Cabell County Schools. The Board of Education is considering a cut that would decrease that annual allotment to a little more than $195,000 per year.

Breana Bowen, executive director of the Cabell County Public Library, said a decrease in funding of this magnitude would severely impact how they operate.

“We are talking about potential library closures, potential staff reductions, shortened hours, lessened resources,” Bowen said. “The public library system as we know it has the potential to look completely different. It will set us back 55 years.”

A spokesperson for Cabell County Schools says the Board of Education is trying to make the best decisions possible to provide a thorough and efficient public schools system, adding that cuts to the budget must not compromise the student experience inside the classroom. Library administrators are hoping for the best.

“You know, I am an optimist at heart and my hope is that I go to the meeting next and they say, ‘let’s come up with something else.’ I hope that the Board of Education can find the money somewhere else,” Bowen said.

The Cabell County Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug.. 1. The Cabell County Public Library Board decided it will close the library at 4 p.m. on Aug. 1 to allow for library employees to attend that Board of Education meeting.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.