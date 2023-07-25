East River Volunteer Fire Department celebrating 60 years of community service

By Robert Castillo
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - In 1963, the East River Volunteer Fire Department came into being as the Lilly Grove Volunteer Fire Department. It was a product of neccessity as the people living in Lilly Grove realized their need for more localized fire service. From back then to now, which includes a few moves and the name change, the volunteer fire department has evolved into what it is today.

“Originally they moved into the city limits of Princeton, actually on Harrison Street where state electric is now. That was the station for many years. This station came available about 20 years ago. It was an automotive repair shop,” said Captain Sean Wyatt.

Wyatt worked for the department in the early 90′s before retiring as a firefighter for the City of Princeton. He says he returned to volunteer at ERVFD recently, adding there’s been real upgrades to the equipment over the years.

“When I was first here we didn’t have the first truck that was diesel. Everything was still gasoline engines, small pumps on the truck and they were very slow. Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department wasn’t in existence. We covered that area also,” said Wyatt.

Wyatt says other changes include lighter equipment and a smaller coverage area. This Saturday the public will get the chance to see some of the department’s equipment and meet their firefighters.

“The kids can come out and look at the equipment and reminisce with some of the old guys that were actually here. We’re supposed to be having past members that have not been with the department for several years. They’re going to come back and it’s going to be like a reunion,” said Wyatt.

The department’s celebration event is free and open to the public. It will be held at the East River Volunteer Fire Department on Oakvale Road at 2 pm.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff
Father, son dead in murder-suicide
Firefighter injured while battling structure fire in Preston County
Firefighter injured while battling structure fire
Isaac Prichard
Police: Man charged with leading deputies on 67 mph chase on ATV
Lane closure on I-79 at I-68 interchange expected to cause delays
Couple without Frontier service for 11 days in Nicholas County
‘It’s like jumping out of a plane without a parachute’: Nicholas Co. couple without Frontier service for over 11 days

Latest News

Best Virginia survives on clutch Erik Stevenson 3-pointer - WDTV Sports
WV Homestead Act can save homeowners thousands on taxes, says official
WV Homestead Act can save homeowners thousands on taxes, says official
Norwood Elementary School in Stonewood
Hundreds of students displaced after Norwood Elementary closes
Hundreds of students displaced after Norwood Elementary closes
Lane closure on I-79 at I-68 interchange expected to cause delays