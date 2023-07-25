Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approves Pleasants Power Station deal

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants Power Station has cleared another hurdle toward staying open in the long-term.

Pleasants County Commission President Jay Powell said the purchasing agreement signed by Omnis Fuel Technologies last week has been approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the federal agency that regulates the transmission and sale of natural gas, oil, and electricity.

Powell said that FERC’s approval is one of the last hurdles the Power Plant has to clear to guarantee it stays open. Omnis still needs to reach a property agreement with Allegheny First Energy to finalize things. Powell said he expects that to happen soon. “That looks very favorable,” he said. “Looks like that could be accomplished, good Lord willing, by the end of the week. So those would be the two last milestones that we needed to accomplish to close the deal.”

Powell said that once the deal is closed, the power station will continue to burn coal to produce energy for 12 to 24 months before being retrofitted to produce energy with hydrogen.

