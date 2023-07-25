Firefighter injured while battling structure fire

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TERRA ALTA, W.Va (WDTV) - A firefighter was injured while battling a structure fire in Preston County on Monday.

The Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department says crews responded to the fire on Crane Ave. in Terra Alta at around 11 p.m. on Monday, July 24.

When crews arrived, they say the first and second floors of the structure were on fire.

It took crews about two-and-a-half hours to extinguish the blaze, the Kingwood VFD says.

While battling the blaze, officials say one firefighter suffered a minor leg injury. However, they did not say which department they injured firefighter was with.

Other responding agencies include Terra Alta, Oakland, and Aurora fire departments.

Below are additional photos by Robert Thall and posted by the Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook:

