FIRST ALERT: Hot temperatures this week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be mostly sunny, with seasonable temperatures. Then after today, the heat is on the way, which may cause some issues. Find out the details, including potential impacts and how long the heat will last, in the video above!

A disturbance brought a few showers and thunderstorms into our region overnight, but by mid-morning hours, the rain will be gone, leaving mostly sunny skies during the afternoon hours. Winds will be light, and temperatures reach the low-80s. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with light winds and lows in the mid-60s. Then tomorrow afternoon, an upper-level high-pressure system (known as a ridge) from the Rockies pushes hot air towards the Central US, with a warm air mass making its way to West Virginia. This air mass will keep skies mostly clear, with light southwesterly winds. This will raise temperatures into the upper-80s in the mountains. In the lowlands, temperatures will reach the low-90s, with heat indices - temperatures that “feel” hotter due to the humidity - in the mid-90s or higher in some areas. This could cause heat-related health issues for those exposed to the heat. So make sure to take precautions against the heat, such as drinking plenty of water, taking breaks in the shade, and doing most activities in the morning or late evening hours.

Thursday and Friday will be hotter still, with highs in the low-to-mid-90s and heat indices in the upper-90s or even 100 degrees in some areas, as warm air flows in from the west. Our region also stays clear and sunny for the next few days as well. Then over the weekend, the heat breaks down, as a frontal boundary brings scattered showers and thunderstorms into our region. So expect some rain, along with highs in the upper-80s on Saturday and mid-80s on Sunday. Next week, temperatures stay in the mid-80s, with scattered showers pushing through at times. In short, tomorrow through Friday will bring conditions for a heat wave, and the weekend will be cooler, with rain chances.

Today: Partly sunny skies. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 82.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 61.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 90.

Thursday: Partly sunny skies, with only a slight chance of a rain shower. Southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 91.

