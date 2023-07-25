FIRST ALERT: NCWV’s hottest temperatures of 2023 on their way

A heat wave will hit our area from Wednesday through Friday.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures over the next couple of days will reach, if not exceed, 90° in the lowlands, with heat indexes even higher thanks to rising humidity. Stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and keep a close eye on children and the elderly for heat-related illnesses. A weekend storm system will end our heat wave, but storms could be strong at times. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details!

