Gerald “Jerry” Edward Moffit, 94 of Webster Springs, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 at Liza’s Place in Wheeling. He was born November 21, 1928 in Dorrtown, Webster Springs, to the late Ray and Flora Nettie Wilfong Moffit.

Jerry was a United States Army Veteran and was proud of his military service. He served as Ward Master at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington DC; caring for the soldiers who were preparing to return home. He greatly appreciated his job serving the wounded soldiers.

He was an avid reader, enjoying the collection of Louis L’Amour who was his favorite author, but he enjoyed reading the Bible most of all. His favorite person to read about was Job. In his early years, Jerry enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially squirrel and pheasant. In his later years he just couldn’t bring himself to hunt because he couldn’t take away one of God’s creatures.

His passion was Rocky Bottom which was given to him by his father. He was always working to improve his property at Rocky Bottom and had many unfinished projects.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Goldie Edna Skeens Moffit; brothers Paul, Dale, and Lloyd Moffit; twin-sister Geraldine “Midge” Cochran; sisters Norma Skeens, Mary Wright, and Cora Moffit; and step-sister Virginia Hamrick.

He is survived by his son Tom (Debbie) Moffit; daughter Nancy Harding; grandchildren: Dwayne Stucky, Melanie (Cory) Thornton, Kristopher (Laurie) Moffit, and Michael (Kelly) Moffit; great-grandchildren: Breanna Wallace, Victoria Shawl, Marissa (John) Gojkovich, Kyle (Melissa) Moffit, Kody Moffit, Kory Moffit, Sophia Wyatt, Wylie Wyatt, and Nick Kelly; great-great-grandchildren: Miley Moffit, Kayden and Rayonna Shawl, and Kylan Wallace; and a host of extended family and friends to mourn his passing.

In keeping with Jerry’s wishes, friends may join the family for visitation on Saturday, July 29, 2023 beginning at 7:00 PM at his home at Rocky Bottom. Additional visitation will also be held on Sunday, July 30, 2023 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Interment will immediately follow in Harrison Cochran Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend their deepest thanks and appreciation for the wonderful care given to Jerry by the staff at Liza’s Place, 308 Mt. St. Joseph Road, Wheeling, WV. At Jerry’s request, please do not order flowers but make a donation in his memory and honor to a charity of your choosing.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

