Gino Romano Colombo (known affectionately as Gigi) of Nutter Fort, West Virginia peacefully passed on July 23, 2023, at his home in Clarksburg surrounded by his loving family.

Gino will be remembered by his family and friends as a respected and selfless gentle man. He achieved success in business and as a leader that loved his community and state; he did so many great things for so many, always wanting only the best for others. He built a beautiful family with his wife Virginia of 61 years and was a deeply caring and connected father and grandfather to his three daughters and seven grandchildren.

Gino was born on October 27, 1939, in Clarksburg to Lenora (Romano) and Sam Colombo. He was deeply inspired and drew his strength of character from his father Sam whom he worked side by side with for over 60 years in the real estate business. His mother Lenora, was one of Gigi’s greatest fans who passed to him a strong set of values, which was reflected in his dedication to his family.

Gino attended Washington & Irving High School and went on to graduate in 1958 from Fishburne Military Academy in Virginia where he played football. He attended West Virginia University where he would meet his wife, Virginia Pair. Gino and Virginia were engaged and married within a year and began their family immediately after graduation.

Gino’s true passion and calling was his love of politics and his ability to help others. Gino won his first election in 1970, served in the West Virginia House of Delegates from 1971-1978 and the West Virginia State Senate from 1978-1986. Gino was instrumental in building communities around the state, particularly in the area of affordable housing, roads, recreational fields and public pools. In particular, Gino helped build the Frank Loria Memorial baseball field along with his uncle Melvin Romano.

Gino went on to become a successful real estate developer where he and Virginia built and operated Deerfield Village Resort in Canaan Valley, WV for more than fifteen years. He served on the Board of Directors of the WV Housing Development Fund. Gino was an active member of the Clarksburg Columbian Club, Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department, Nutter Fort Lions Club and the Clarksburg Knights of Columbus.

Gino would say that his real success was building his family. Gigi and Virginia had their first daughter, Eleanor, who passed two days after birth, followed by daughters Leigh, Diana, and Kristin. Gino was devoted and incredibly proud of his three daughters and their academic, athletic, and professional achievements, but more importantly of their kindness, compassion, and devotion to one another and their families.

In Gino’s later years, his grandchildren brought him true joy. He would spend as much time as possible with them, cheering them on in their favorite activities. Gigi was also beloved by many of his childrens’ and grandchildrens’ friends for his continuous presence. Gino and Virginia’s home was always open to all of his grandchildren’s friends. He loved having a crowd of kids running in and out of his house stopping to talk to him about school and sports.

Gino is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Virginia Pair Colombo; daughters, Leigh Colombo Parios and husband Chris Parios; Diana Colombo Noone and husband Greg Noone; Kristin Colombo Messenger; his seven grandchildren: Sophia and Gino Messenger; Christopher and Eva Parios; and Eleanor, Virginia, and Gregory Noone. Gino is survived by his loving sister Christina Colombo Babyak, his brother-in-law John Babyak, and his sister-in-law Clyda Pair Petitte, along with nine adoring nephews: Mark, Kevin, Karl and Sammy Fresa; Dino Jr. and Steven Colombo; John and Brian Babyak; and Christopher Petitte; and great niece, Johnna Petitte Biafore and her husband Alex. In addition, Gino is survived by many loving cousins and friends especially his cousin JoJo Oliverio, and lifelong friend Charles Washington where a day did not go by that they did not talk on the phone at least once. Gino never owned a cell phone, sent a text, or was on social media, yet was always available and kept in constant contact with family, friends, and neighbors by working his phone each day. Gigi had a human connection with each friend.

Gino was preceded in death by his beloved and dearly missed cousin Frank Loria, brother Dino Colombo, sister-in-law Mary Ellen Colombo, sister Diana Colombo Fresa, and nephews Dana and Micheal Fresa, and Jay C. Petitte. Gigi had a great life and leaves great memories.

The family would like to thank Chris Lopez Leeson for her care, support, and friendship over the past few years. Our appreciation to Dr. Michael Angotti for his compassion and care over the years. We would also like to thank Belinda Hayhurst from Visiting Angels.

