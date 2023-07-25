Grass is contributing factor to algae at Glenwood Lake

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The lake at Glenwood Park has been covered in algae for at least a month. Those overseeing the lake sent algae samples of identification and have been treating the lake recently.

Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer says grass has grown at the bottom of the lake which is contributing to the algae issue. He says crews with the Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District are working to get other chemicals to treat the grass but they have to be careful to find the right chemical so they don’t kill aquatic life.

Archer says the PSD manager, Scott Clark is doing everything he can legally to fight the algae. Archer says the algae issue is an ongoing issue that will take some time to solve.

The Green Valley-Glenwood PSD is not pulling water from the lake right now and Clark previously told WVVA they never do during this time of the year because of algae. The primary water source for the PSD is the Dan Hale Reservoir and the PSD won’t pull water from Glenwood Lake until next January.

Mercer County Commissioner Gene Buckner said during a county commission meeting on Tuesday that there have been rumors of dead fish in the lake due to the algae but he says that is not true. Buckner said the DEP has been to the lake and have found no such evidence of dead fish in the lake.

