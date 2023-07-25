Hundreds of students displaced after Norwood Elementary closes

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A local community is losing a beloved elementary school.

After nearly 100 years of serving the community of Stonewood, Norwood Elementary School has closed its doors for good.

Earlier this month, engineers informed the Harrison County Board of Education there were major structural issues discovered in the elementary school.

A letter to shut the school down for good was sent to the State Superintendent last week.

Now, over 250 students will have to be relocated to nearby elementary schools.

Harrison County Superintendent Dora Stutler says it’s a hard process, but she’s dedicated to making it go as smoothly as possible.

“We’re working through all those details very quickly and to get answers,” Stutler said. “We’ve met with the Norwood staff first, we felt that was important. We met with the receiving schools. We’re having another meeting with the Norwood staff coming up as were progressing through.”

Stutler’s a familiar face around the area having served in Harrison County for 29 years, including as the principal as Norwood Elementary.

Stutler says she understands how important Norwood is to the community and wants to reassure those who are worried that students are her number one priority.

“The receiving schools are more than welcoming,” Stutler said. “We’ve talked with them, they’re excited to have the Norwood kids. It’s not going to take the heartache away of closing a community school, it’s just not. We’re going to try to make it the best that we can make it. Be reassured that the children will have the same experiences. They’re going to have all the same opportunities in these new schools. They are elementary schools that are going to love and take care of their children just like Norwood.”

As for the staff at Norwood, Stutler says they’ll be used in other parts of the school district.

