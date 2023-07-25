‘It’s like jumping out of a plane without a parachute’: Nicholas Co. couple without Frontier service for over 11 days

A couple in Nicholas County, West Virginia, has been without Frontier service for 11 days.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Carl and Barbara Groves usually spend their evenings on nightly phone calls with their two grown children, who each live several hours away from them.

However, since July 14 they cannot even call their children when they have tried to use their landline.

Carl Groves said the problems started when the couple received a call from their son on his cell phone.

“We were just sitting here and the son called me on the cell phone and we didn’t realize the phone was out,” he recalled. “I picked [the landline] up and it said ‘no longer line’ and we couldn’t figure out what happened.”

Carl said he started reaching out to Frontier that same night.

“They said the situation would be cleared as soon as they could get a technician out here and Saturday [July 15], I called again and they said they had a technician working on the problem,” Carl said reading a text message alert from Frontier dated July 15.

“Every day [since the outage started] I talk to a different person telling me they’re working on it but we drive down to where downed lines are and we don’t see much of anything.

As of Monday, July 24, Frontier lines are still down in the roadway leading to the Groves home.

Carl said several of his neighbors are Frontier customers without landline service.

While he said he is grateful to have a cell phone, the best service he receives is on his porch with spotty service inside the house and he worries what would happen if an emergency happened behind closed doors while he is without landline service.

“It’s like jumping out of an airplane without a parachute, no safety net there.”

The Groves are not the only customers without landline who have reached out to WSAZ within the last two weeks.

Neighbors in the Ranger section of Lincoln County have reported downed power lines in their yards for over two months.

On Beech Fork Road in East Lynn in Wayne County, customers have been without service since last week’s storms.

Groves said to his knowledge, no major weather or traffic event knocked poles down near his home. He also said in the 40-plus years he has had Frontier, this period of time is the longest he has been without service.

WSAZ reached out to Frontier both by phone and email about all three situations with questions about what happened and when the customers can expect service.

A spokesperson for Frontier said they were looking into the incidents and would give an update to WSAZ as soon as information was available.

“We just want service to keep in contact with our loved ones, [Frontier] has an obligation to give us service they haven’t done that and there has been no communication from Frontier at all unless we call them up,” Groves said. “We shouldn’t have to do that.”

A spokesperson for Frontier said Tuesday morning in part:

“Lines such as these which are either stolen or damaged by storms, sometimes take a bit of time to replace due to various factors such as on-going weather, replacement parts incoming, etc.”

WSAZ will continue to reach out on the issues.

