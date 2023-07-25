Jamboree gives scouts the opportunity to experience life through a disability

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WVVA) - From the rock wall to the ziplines, there are no shortages of fitness challenges for scouts at the 2023 National Jamboree. But at the Special Needs and Disabilities tent, they are also being tested mentally, challenged to see experience life through the lens of someone with a disability.

At the start of the badge challenge, scouts are asked to spin a wheel with each spot landing on a different disability.

DC Scout Connor Peters landed on the vision impairment space and was challenged to learn sign language through the exercise. “It’s really cool how people learn to speak with their hands,” he explained.

From one-handed volleyball to obstacle courses involving wheelchairs and crutches, the activities are designed to be challenging but also reflective -- promoting a greater understanding and respect for those who have special needs or are disabled.

According to program lead Charlie Hulse, that goal extends to disabled scouts within the program. “All scouts,” he explained " are given the opportunity to earn Eagle and we make opportunities for them.”

Hulse said that aim includes going the extra mile to find equipment such as rugged terrain wheelchairs and other resources to ensure that everyone has access. He said ultimately, they aim to show those scouts that “you can do everything that other people do and how you can get around that.”

After all, they said the most important element of a team is making sure that everyone has an opportunity to take part.

