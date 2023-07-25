Jamboree gives scouts the opportunity to experience life through a disability


Jamboree gives scouts the opportunity to experience life through a disability
By Annie Moore
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WVVA) - From the rock wall to the ziplines, there are no shortages of fitness challenges for scouts at the 2023 National Jamboree. But at the Special Needs and Disabilities tent, they are also being tested mentally, challenged to see experience life through the lens of someone with a disability.

At the start of the badge challenge, scouts are asked to spin a wheel with each spot landing on a different disability.

DC Scout Connor Peters landed on the vision impairment space and was challenged to learn sign language through the exercise. “It’s really cool how people learn to speak with their hands,” he explained.

From one-handed volleyball to obstacle courses involving wheelchairs and crutches, the activities are designed to be challenging but also reflective -- promoting a greater understanding and respect for those who have special needs or are disabled.

According to program lead Charlie Hulse, that goal extends to disabled scouts within the program. “All scouts,” he explained " are given the opportunity to earn Eagle and we make opportunities for them.”

Hulse said that aim includes going the extra mile to find equipment such as rugged terrain wheelchairs and other resources to ensure that everyone has access. He said ultimately, they aim to show those scouts that “you can do everything that other people do and how you can get around that.”

After all, they said the most important element of a team is making sure that everyone has an opportunity to take part.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff
Father, son dead in murder-suicide
Parents in the U.S. are predicted to almost double what they spent on back to school shopping...
Back to school: West Virginia shoppers hit the mall before getting back to the classroom
10 of this year's best show bands competed against one another in the final field competitions...
Calgary Stampede places first in WAMSB 2023 finals
first alert weather event
FIRST ALERT: High heat & humidity this week
Helicopter crashes near Camp Dawson
Two life flighted to hospital after helicopter crashes

Latest News

Isaac Prichard
Police: Man charged with leading deputies on 67 mph chase on ATV
Police: Man charged with leading deputies on 67 mph chase on ATV
Courtesy: WVU Today
WVU Board of Governors to consider contract extension for President Gee
FILE PHOTO. Lopez says a portion of Bridgeport High School, the addition featuring the theatre,...
4 Harrison County schools get fresh look ahead of school year
Firefighter injured while battling structure fire in Preston County
Firefighter injured while battling structure fire