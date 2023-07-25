Lane closure on I-79 at I-68 interchange expected to cause delays

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say delays are expected beginning Tuesday evening on I-79.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, a lane of both northbound and southbound of I-79 will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25.

Officials say delays are expected as crews will be working on the I-68 ramp overpass during the closure.

DOH officials say the closure will be from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Sunday, July 30.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

