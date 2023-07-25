Lane closure on I-79 at I-68 interchange expected to cause delays

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say delays are expected beginning Tuesday evening on I-79.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, a lane of both northbound and southbound of I-79 will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25.

Officials say delays are expected as crews will be working on the I-68 ramp overpass during the closure.

DOH officials say the closure will be from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Sunday, July 30.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.