At least 3 US cities listed in the top 10 most polluted in the world

FILE - The Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) is pictured in downtown Chicago, where the air...
FILE - The Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) is pictured in downtown Chicago, where the air quality was categorized "unhealthy" by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, on June 27, 2023. Fine particle pollution caused by smoke from Canada’s wildfires has affected air quality this summer. (AP Photo/Claire Savage, file)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Smoke from the ongoing wildfires burning across Canada has led to at least three major cities in the U.S. being listed in the top ten most polluted in the world.

According to IQAir, Chicago is ranked sixth, Minneapolis is ranked ninth and Detroit is ranked tenth.

The air quality in Chicago is listed as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” while the air quality in Minneapolis and Detroit are listed as “moderate.”

The National Weather Service has issued air quality alerts for Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and portions of Illinois and Indiana because of smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff
Father, son dead in murder-suicide
10 of this year's best show bands competed against one another in the final field competitions...
Calgary Stampede places first in WAMSB 2023 finals
Parents in the U.S. are predicted to almost double what they spent on back to school shopping...
Back to school: West Virginia shoppers hit the mall before getting back to the classroom
first alert weather event
FIRST ALERT: High heat & humidity this week
Helicopter crashes near Camp Dawson
Two life flighted to hospital after helicopter crashes, DEP headed to scene for fuel spill

Latest News

First Lady Jill Biden delivers a speech during a ceremony at the UNESCO headquarters Tuesday,...
Jill Biden marks US reentry into UNESCO with a flag-raising ceremony in Paris
A missing 4-year-old is safe after the authorities helped find the missing child.
WATCH: Police chopper captures reunion with missing kid
Friends and family members of a North Carolina woman are asking for the public's help.
Missing North Carolina woman’s SUV, phone found
A missing 4-year-old is safe after the authorities helped find the missing child.
Police chopper captures reunion with missing kid