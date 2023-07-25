Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice, reports say

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Lebron James’ son Bronny collapsed from a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California on Monday, according to media reports.

He collapsed on the court and was taken to the hospital.

Bronny James is now in stable condition and is no longer in the ICU, according to a statement from the family provided to a reporter for The Athletic.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update the media when there is more information,” the statement said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff
Father, son dead in murder-suicide
10 of this year's best show bands competed against one another in the final field competitions...
Calgary Stampede places first in WAMSB 2023 finals
Parents in the U.S. are predicted to almost double what they spent on back to school shopping...
Back to school: West Virginia shoppers hit the mall before getting back to the classroom
first alert weather event
FIRST ALERT: High heat & humidity this week
Helicopter crashes near Camp Dawson
Two life flighted to hospital after helicopter crashes, DEP headed to scene for fuel spill

Latest News

FILE PHOTO of W.Va. Auditor J.B. McCuskey.
West Virginia GOP auditor switches focus from 2024 race for governor to attorney general
A bulldozer crawls over a pile of coal at now-closed Kayenta mine on the Navajo Nation in this...
After decades of delays and broken promises, coal miners hail rule to slow rise of black lung
Travelers check in at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter at Manchester Boston Regional Airport,...
U.S. consumer confidence jumps to a two-year high as inflation eases
US Supreme Court asked to set aside ruling that blocks construction on Mountain Valley Pipeline