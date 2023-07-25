Lookin back at WAMSB's impact on Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Bringing the World Association of Marching Show Bands to Buckhannon took years of planning by officials. The preparation came to fruition when bands started arriving in Buckhannon for the 8-day event that went on from July 17th to July 24th. Concession stands, music events, and a carnival helped turn Buckhannon into a marching band hotspot. 19 bands from 13 countries were represented with an estimated 3,000 participants. Like most competitions, only one band could be named Wamsb 2023 world champions, and for the 7th time in WAMSB history, the title would belong to the Calgary Stampede Show Band out of Canada. Taiwan’s Chien Kuo High School placed second and Calgary Stetson Show Band, which is also in Canada, came in third. A member of Calgary Stampede says it’s an honor to be considered the best, but the work is not over.

“It was one of those full-circle moments,” Laurendeau said. “It was like one of those slow-motion moments where everyone is cheering for you, and all of that hard work really pays off. The hard work isn’t even over because we have a lot more stuff to do, and a lot more fun to bring to the us coming forward.”

The City of Buckhannon Police Department estimates that around 20,000 spectators came to Buckhannon for the festivities. With the influx of visitors coming in for WAMSB, local Buckhannon businesses reaped the benefits. Melissa Dennison with Artistry on Main; says it’s been a joy to welcome in people from all over the world.

“We had a great impact with having the band festival here,” Dennison said. “A lot of people came in, we got to see people from all over the world which was wonderful.”

WAMSB didn’t only stir up fun around the town; it also helped stir up business.

“[Artistry on Main had] Probably triple the amount of people we would usually get,” Dennison said. “It was a great impact having 20 to 30 people coming in a group. So yes, a lot more people came in.”

WAMSB 2024 will be hosted in Rastede, Germany.

