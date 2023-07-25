Man charged with grand larceny in camper theft

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A St. Albans man is facing a grand larceny charge after deputies found a stolen camper on his property.

As part of an investigation into a camper stolen in the Elkview area, Kanawha County Deputies received a ‘tip’ in reference to possible stolen property found in St. Albans.

During the investigation, deputies spoke with people nearby and found a camper matching the stolen property.

After checking the camper’s VIN number, deputies determined it matched the stolen camper.

Deputies arrested Scott Hutchins, 33, of St. Albans, after determining he had direct involvement in the camper theft.

Hutchins is charged with grand larceny and is in the South Central Regional Jail.

