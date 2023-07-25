Man charged with grand larceny in camper theft

Scott Hutchins
Scott Hutchins(West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)
By Martina Bills
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A St. Albans man is facing a grand larceny charge after deputies found a stolen camper on his property.

As part of an investigation into a camper stolen in the Elkview area, Kanawha County Deputies received a ‘tip’ in reference to possible stolen property found in St. Albans.

During the investigation, deputies spoke with people nearby and found a camper matching the stolen property.

After checking the camper’s VIN number, deputies determined it matched the stolen camper.

Deputies arrested Scott Hutchins, 33, of St. Albans, after determining he had direct involvement in the camper theft.

Hutchins is charged with grand larceny and is in the South Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff
Father, son dead in murder-suicide
Parents in the U.S. are predicted to almost double what they spent on back to school shopping...
Back to school: West Virginia shoppers hit the mall before getting back to the classroom
10 of this year's best show bands competed against one another in the final field competitions...
Calgary Stampede places first in WAMSB 2023 finals
first alert weather event
FIRST ALERT: High heat & humidity this week
Helicopter crashes near Camp Dawson
Two life flighted to hospital after helicopter crashes

Latest News

Isaac Prichard
Police: Man charged with leading deputies on 67 mph chase on ATV
Police: Man charged with leading deputies on 67 mph chase on ATV
Courtesy: WVU Today
WVU Board of Governors to consider contract extension for President Gee
FILE PHOTO. Lopez says a portion of Bridgeport High School, the addition featuring the theatre,...
4 Harrison County schools get fresh look ahead of school year
Firefighter injured while battling structure fire in Preston County
Firefighter injured while battling structure fire