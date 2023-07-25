Police: Man charged with leading deputies on 67 mph chase on ATV

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Upshur County say a man has been charged after a high-speed ATV chase.

Deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office say they saw an ATV being driven by 28-year-old Isaac Prichard on Stony Run Rd. toward Brushy Fork Rd..

Deputies say he drove in the oncoming traffic lane and did not stop before making a left turn onto Brushy Fork Rd.

When deputies tried to pull over Prichard, he fled at speeds reaching 67 mph past Stonecoal Rd. before stopping in the 3600 block of Brushy Fork Rd., where he pulled into a driveway.

Deputies say they ordered Prichard off the ATV and he was arrested.

Prichard reportedly showed signs of impairment, and a breathalyzer test produced a BAC of .130.

Prichard has been charged with fleeing while DUI. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

