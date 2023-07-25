Two 50-foot murals being installed in Raleigh County

GLEN MORGAN, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County mural project is underway after two years of planning. The two 50-foot murals are being installed on the I-64 bridge piers in Glen Morgan.

The project was funded by community donations and spearheaded by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce (BRCCC) Foundation, according to the foundation’s director, Michelle Rotellini.

The murals were painted by two West Virginia natives, Nichole Westfall and Melissa Doty, and depict the county’s newest recreation destination, Piney Creek. It will highlight the wonders of the Piney Creek Gorge and its connection to the New River Gorge National Park, as well as scenes and symbols iconic to the Mountain State.

For this reason, Rotellini tells WVVA that it was important to have locals design and create the mural.

“They understand our landscape and our natural beauty, so they know about how important our waterways are, our waterfalls,” she shared. “They’re familiar with all of our local flora and fauna, like the cardinal and the black bear and the Dogwood trees...They grew up with these things, too, and they mean something to them.”

Westfall and Doty painted the murals in sections last winter in Charleston. They’ll be in the area for two weeks working on installation.

The BRCCC Foundation held a ribbon cutting for the project on Tuesday at the mural site.

