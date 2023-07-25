Vehicle fire spreads, damaging part of business in Roane County

Fire and flames generic
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An industrial fire Tuesday evening that started as a vehicle fire caused damage in the town of Spencer, Roane County 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported just before 5:15 p.m. at Harris Oil Company in the 300 block of Oak Drive.

Dispatchers say the vehicle fire spread to a storage building holding oil. The roof of that building eventually collapsed, spreading the fire to another building.

Crews managed to put out the fire before it spread any further. No injuries were reported.

Best Virginia survives on clutch Erik Stevenson 3-pointer - WDTV Sports
WV Homestead Act can save homeowners thousands on taxes, says official
Norwood Elementary School in Stonewood
Hundreds of students displaced after Norwood Elementary closes
